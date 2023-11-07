UEFA Champions League
PSG fan, police officer stabbed in clashes ahead of Champions League match in Milan
Nov. 7, 2023

A Paris Saint-Germain fan is seriously injured and a police officer is also in hospital after both were stabbed in clashes between the supporters of the French team and AC Milan.

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 Milan fans — wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares — attacked PSG supporters in the lively Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League match between the teams.

A PSG fan was rushed to hospital after being stabbed twice in the leg.

There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed and the alleged culprit was arrested.

"AC Milan condemns every form of violence: football for us is passion, not hate. Sport is supposed to unite, not divide," the Italian club wrote in a post — in French as well as English and Italian — on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Newcastle fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan's other home match in the Champions League, against the Premier League team, in September.

Milan, which reached the semifinals last season, is at the bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season's competition.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

