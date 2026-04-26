Portugal's Bruno Fernandes Vows To Win World Cup To Honor Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has set his sights on delivering the 2026 World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo as the ultimate tribute to the iconic forward's career.

The midfielder believes winning the global showpiece would be the perfect way to reward his long-time teammate for his unparalleled contribution to the sport.

A legendary farewell for CR7

Fernandes is on a mission to ensure Ronaldo’s international career ends on the highest possible note. With the 41-year-old Al-Nassr icon likely heading into his final major tournament, the 2026 World Cup represents the last chance for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to claim the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his record-breaking journey.

Speaking to Wayne Rooney in a BBC interview, Fernandes made his intentions clear regarding his national team captain.

"I will try my best to make my country proud. Wrapping up this last World Cup with Cristiano (Ronaldo), winning it would be something amazing," Fernandes said. "I really hope we can make it happen, not just for Portugal, but for everything Cristiano gave to football and the world."

Ronaldo's enduring hunger

Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Roberto Martinez’s side. The Al-Nassr forward is the record scorer in international football history with 143 goals and shows no signs of relinquishing his spot.

Martinez has been vocal about the striker's longevity, insisting that the veteran's mental resilience is what keeps him competing at the highest level while others might have stepped away.

The Portugal boss said: "I always thought it was the body that retires a player, but it’s the head. Cristiano’s head hasn’t taken that decision at 40, 41. An elite player is not the talent, it’s the mentality, the resilience."

Fernandes remains United's focal point

While Fernandes is focused on international glory, his club future at Old Trafford has also been a major talking point. Despite previous links to a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, Manchester United have reportedly informed the midfielder that he will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

This firm stance comes after the captain recorded 18 assists in a sensational Premier League campaign.

Under the guidance of Michael Carrick, Fernandes has established himself as the undisputed leader in the dressing room.

His commitment to United remains steadfast, with the club hierarchy viewing him as the cornerstone of their project to return to the pinnacle of European football alongside his duties for the national team.

The road to World Cup glory

Portugal face a challenging path if they are to fulfill Fernandes' dream of a fairy-tale ending for Ronaldo.

They have been drawn in Group K and will open their campaign on June 17 against Congo DR in Houston. This will be followed by a clash with Uzbekistan on June 23 before a final group stage fixture against Colombia in Miami.

The tournament, which features 48 teams for the first time, will be held across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With a squad boasting captains from top European clubs, including Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, the talent is undeniable. The ultimate goal, however, remains clear: to ensure one of the greatest players in their history walks away with the biggest prize of all on July 19.