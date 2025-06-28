FIFA Club World Cup Paulinho scores in extra time to send Palmeiras to Club World Cup quarterfinals Updated Jun. 28, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Paulinho worked his way between a pair of defenders and rolled a shot into the back of the net in extra time Saturday to put Palmeiras into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Brazilian league rival Botafogo.

Paulinho, who has made one appearance for Brazil’s national team, dribbled through the defense with an inside cut from the right wing in the 100th minute. He then sent a left-footed shot into the lower left corner of John’s net.

Botafogo created multiple chances for an equalizer in the final minutes but couldn’t get a goal.

The match at Lincoln Financial Field was full of attacking soccer with a combined 35 shot attempts. Palmeiras, however, ended the match with 10 men after defender Gustavo Gomez was given a red card.

Gómez received a second yellow card in the 116th minute after tackling Igor Jesus in midfield to prevent Botafogo from starting a counterattack.

The 33,657 fans in attendance helped set the tone for the match with incessant cheering, bringing the flavor of a South American game to the United States.

Key moment

Paulinho's goal in extra time broke the scoreless draw and gave Palmeiras the win and a spot in the quarterfinals against either Benfica or Chelsea.

Takeaways

Palmeiras is the first team to reach the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. They will return to Philadelphia to face the winner of Friday's match between Benfica and Chelsea. Botafogo, the current Copa Libertadores champion, has been eliminated from the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

