Paris Saint-Germain Seals Quarterfinal Win Over Bayern Munich at Club World Cup

Published Jul. 5, 2025 3:00 p.m. ET

Désiré Doué scored in the 78th minute, and Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer to another trophy with a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup on Saturday, a game marred by a gruesome injury to young German star Jamal Musiala.

With PSG two men down after a pair of late red cards and Bayern throwing everyone forward, Ousmane Dembélé added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time to send the French powerhouse on to the semifinals on Wednesday against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PSG, which claimed its first Champions League title with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan five weeks ago, broke a scoreless deadlock when Joao Neves stole the ball from Harry Kane near the halfway line to send the French team sprinting toward the Bayern goal.

Neves got the ball back off a give-and-go and found Doué lurking just outside the top of the area. His left-footed shot caught Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer flat-footed as it skidded inside the right post.

But PSG had to hold on for dear life to preserve the win after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were both sent off with red cards. Pacho was called for a reckless challenge and Hernandez earned a red for doling out an elbow.

Bayern had two apparent goals flagged for offside, including a header by Kane. In the waning seconds, the German club were awarded a penalty kick, only to have it waved off after a video review.

Key moment

Musiala's sickening injury marred the outcome.

As he chased a loose ball near the end line in first-half stoppage time, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma darted off his spot and dived for it — only to crash into the left ankle of the 22-year-old German. As Musiala rolled over, his foot dangled awkwardly, the ankle appearing to be cleanly broken.

Donnarumma walked away with the ball, but kneeled down in horror when he looked back and realized the seriousness of the injury. A stretcher was immediately summoned to take Musiala off the field.

Both teams walked toward the locker rooms in stunned silence, with the PSG keeper appearing to be close to tears. He was booed throughout the second half by Bayern fans each time he touched the ball.

Jamal Musiala was carted off in the first half. (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Takeaways

The last of six games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta drew a crowd of 66,937, nearly filling the retractable-roof facility.

It was the largest turnout in Atlanta, one of 11 U.S. cities that will host games at next year's World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FIFA Club World Cup
Paris SG
