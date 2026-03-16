Marsch: Canada Players 'Understand the Moment' With 2026 World Cup on Home Soil

With the World Cup less than three months out, Canada have revealed their new World Cup kits designed by Nike.

Titled "Full Tilt," the kits are meant to embody the country's extreme landscapes and confident culture. It also follows Canada Soccer's "True North" theme — which the team says is shaped by authenticity, resilience and ambition. Canada will debut their new kits during their March fixtures.

'We take this responsibility seriously'

Canada manager Jesse Marsch shared why the Canada kits are an important part of representing the country as it prepares to host its first World Cup alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

"There’s a real pride in representing Canada," he said in a statement. Our players understand the moment in front of us, including a World Cup at home and an entire country behind us. When we put this jersey on, it represents every place and every community that helped build The People's Team. We take this responsibility seriously."

Design details

Canada’s home kit centers on the Maple Leaf, the most recognizable symbol in the country’s soccer identity. The crest is split-toned and placed prominently on the chest, with the leaf angled north to reference the national flag and the country’s geography. The design also draws subtle inspiration from Canadian outdoor apparel, with detailing intended to emphasize durability and precision in the construction.

Canada’s away kit leans into a darker palette and references the country’s winter landscapes. A cracked-ice graphic runs through the design, inspired by frozen surfaces and the tension of ice under pressure. The maple leaf appears again, etched in a style meant to resemble a skate blade, nodding to Canada’s deep connection to winter sports.

Debut date set

Canada fans will get their first look at the new kits on March 28 when the team faces Iceland, before a second outing against Tunisia on March 31. Both matches will be played at BMO Field in Toronto.

Canada's World Cup

Canada will host their first-ever men's World Cup match on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.