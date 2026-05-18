Hansi Flick Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Until 2028

Barcelona has officially secured the long-term future of Hansi Flick, with the German tactician putting pen to paper on a contract extension that keeps him at the club until June 2028.

The former Bayern Munich boss has transformed the Catalan giants into a dominant force again, clinching five trophies during his impressive two-year tenure so far.

Commitment To The Catalan Project

The deal was formalized on Monday at the club's executive offices, where Flick met with key figures including vice-president Rafa Yuste and sporting director Deco.

Despite his previous agreement running until 2027, the club and manager were keen to solidify their partnership following a period of sustained success on the pitch.

Notably, the new terms also include an option for an additional season, potentially keeping Flick in the dugout until 2029.

Establishing A Winning Culture

Since replacing Xavi Hernandez, Flick has been the architect of a winning machine, securing five out of a possible eight trophies.

His haul includes two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey, restoring Barcelona's status as the premier force in Spanish football over rivals Real Madrid.

The club hierarchy, including president Joan Laporta, has been delighted with the manager's ability to maintain the club's attacking identity while delivering results.

The German reportedly wanted to wait until the most recent league title was mathematically secured before finalizing the negotiations to remain focused on his sporting objectives.

Developing The Next Generation At La Masia

Beyond the silverware, Flick has gained significant plaudits for his integration of youth.

He has handed first-team debuts to 13 players from the famed La Masia academy, proving his willingness to trust in the club's internal talent pool rather than relying solely on high-profile transfers.

This commitment to youth has allowed a new generation of stars to flourish alongside established veterans.

By blending this tactical discipline with the club’s traditional philosophy, Flick has ensured that the Barca DNA remains at the forefront of the team's evolution under his leadership.

Looking toward a bright future

The agreement signifies a statement of intent regarding the club's European ambitions. With domestic dominance largely re-established, the focus now shifts toward re-taking a seat at the very top of the continental elite.

Flick said at Barca's official offices after signing the extension: "The goal is to win more titles, perhaps also the Champions League, we will work for that, so that the dream comes true. Barca is more than a club, and it’s a pleasure for me to continue this journey."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).