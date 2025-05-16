NWSL NWSL: Angel City-Utah Royals should have stopped after Savy King collapse Updated May. 16, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The National Women’s Soccer League said last Friday's game in which Angel City FC defender Savy King collapsed on the field should have ended following the incident.

King, 20, required on-field medical attention around the 74th minute of the game between Angel City and the Utah Royals when she collapsed on the field. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes and King was carted off the field and immediately transported to a local hospital in Los Angeles. The club provided updates, at first notifying everyone that she was in stable condition, and later that King underwent successful surgery for a heart abnormality. Angel City said in a statement earlier this week that King’s prognosis is "excellent," and her family said in its own statement that King is "recovering well."

The incident sparked outrage within the league among players and around the national soccer community due to the game continuing on after King had been removed from the pitch. Players from both teams were visibly shaken in the aftermath, and huddled together following Angel City's 2-0 win in what appeared to be a moment of prayer.

One week later, the NWSL confirmed the game should not have continued.

"Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs. Utah game last Friday night should not have continued," an NWSL said in a statement Friday.

"The health and well-being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward the game should and would be abandoned."

The NWSL Players Association released a statement in response: "The League’s acknowledgment that the game should have ended – and its commitment to adopting this protocol for the future, should it ever be needed – represents a meaningful step forward. It’s a change made possible by the strength and unity of our players.

"Player safety is not a slogan. It is a practice. We are grateful that NWSL has listened."

The NWSL's acknowledgment comes after the league said on Wednesday that "the seriousness of this incident requires a deliberate process that is careful and methodical. That process is underway and will include necessary revisions that prioritize the consideration of player, staff and fan well-being."

That prompted the NWSLPA to respond: "Any medical emergency that requires the administration of life-saving care should bring play to an end. The match should not have continued. … Incidents of this severity must prioritize our collective humanity and should automatically trigger suspension of the match. The Players Association is committed to making this the standard in NWSL."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a serious medical incident has occurred at a game. During a Euro 2020 match, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and was taken to the hospital after being resuscitated. Play was suspended for more than 90 minutes and only resumed after both teams decided to continue.

In January 2023, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit and was resuscitated on the field. He received medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to the hospital. The game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was indefinitely postponed.



Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

