Norway vs New Zealand: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Norway and New Zealand square off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. New Zealand has already qualified while Norway leads its group in UEFA qualifying. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Norway vs. New Zealand and odds.

How to watch Norway vs. New Zealand

Norway vs. New Zealand Odds

Norway is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Norway

10/11: vs Israel (Win, 5–0)

9/9: vs Moldova (Win, 11–1)

9/4: vs Finland (Win, 1–0)

6/9: at Estonia (Win, 1–0)

6/6: vs Italy (Win, 3–0)

New Zealand