International Friendlies
Norway vs New Zealand: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview
Published Oct. 14, 2025 5:05 a.m. ET
Norway and New Zealand square off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. New Zealand has already qualified while Norway leads its group in UEFA qualifying. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Norway vs. New Zealand and odds.
How to watch Norway vs. New Zealand
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Live : FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Norway vs. New Zealand Odds
Norway is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Norway
- 10/11: vs Israel (Win, 5–0)
- 9/9: vs Moldova (Win, 11–1)
- 9/4: vs Finland (Win, 1–0)
- 6/9: at Estonia (Win, 1–0)
- 6/6: vs Italy (Win, 3–0)
New Zealand
- 10/9: at Poland (Loss, 1–0)
- 9/9: at Australia (Loss, 3–1)
- 9/5: vs Australia (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/10: vs Ukraine (Loss, 2–1)
- 6/7: vs Ivory Coast (Win, 1–0)
