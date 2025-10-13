International Friendlies
norway vs new zealand
International Friendlies

Norway vs New Zealand: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Oct. 14, 2025 5:05 a.m. ET

Norway and New Zealand square off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. New Zealand has already qualified while Norway leads its group in UEFA qualifying. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Norway vs. New Zealand and odds.

How to watch Norway vs. New Zealand

Norway vs. New Zealand Odds

Norway is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Norway

  • 10/11: vs Israel (Win, 5–0)
  • 9/9: vs Moldova (Win, 11–1)
  • 9/4: vs Finland (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/9: at Estonia (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/6: vs Italy (Win, 3–0)

New Zealand

  • 10/9: at Poland (Loss, 1–0)
  • 9/9: at Australia (Loss, 3–1)
  • 9/5: vs Australia (Loss, 1–0)
  • 6/10: vs Ukraine (Loss, 2–1)
  • 6/7: vs Ivory Coast (Win, 1–0)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 1-1 Draw With Ecuador

4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 1-1 Draw With Ecuador

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes