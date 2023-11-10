NWSL
North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli named 2023 NWSL MVP
North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli named 2023 NWSL MVP

Published Nov. 10, 2023 7:07 p.m. ET

North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli was named the National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player on Friday.

The speedy Brazilian-born attacker scored a career-high 10 goals and added three assists in 19 games with the Courage this season. She was instrumental in North Carolina's 9-7-6 finish this season, good for third in the NWSL standings.

North Carolina was eliminated 2-0 by Gotham FC in the quarterfinals of this season's playoffs. Gotham advanced to Saturday night's championship match against OL Reign.

Kerolin, 23, who was also on the roster for Brazil at this summer's Women's World Cup, is the 11-year-old league's first MVP from South America.

She was chosen by a vote of players, team staff, media and fans.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

