FIFA Men's World Cup Neymar will return to Santos after having Al Hilal contract terminated, reports say Published Jan. 27, 2025 6:32 p.m. ET

Brazilian soccer star Neymar is set to return to Santos FC after his contract was terminated by Al Hilal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League in August 2023 for a reported $300 million contract, but was limited to just seven games in two seasons for the club due to injuries, including a significant knee injury that kept him from playing in Copa América.

Neymar will now return to Brazil to play for Santos, his boyhood club in Brazil. Neymar joined Santos as a youth player in 2003 and made his professional debut in 2009. He became a star with Santos, scoring 107 goals in 177 appearances for the club, and was sold to FC Barcelona in 2013 for $80.5 million.

Neymar is expected to compete for a spot on Brazil's 2026 World Cup roster. He will be 34 years old when the tournament kicks off.

This is a developing story.

