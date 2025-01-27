FIFA Men's World Cup
Neymar will return to Santos after having Al Hilal contract terminated, reports say
Neymar will return to Santos after having Al Hilal contract terminated, reports say

Published Jan. 27, 2025 6:32 p.m. ET

Brazilian soccer star Neymar is set to return to Santos FC after his contract was terminated by Al Hilal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League in August 2023 for a reported $300 million contract, but was limited to just seven games in two seasons for the club due to injuries, including a significant knee injury that kept him from playing in Copa América.

Neymar will now return to Brazil to play for Santos, his boyhood club in Brazil. Neymar joined Santos as a youth player in 2003 and made his professional debut in 2009. He became a star with Santos, scoring 107 goals in 177 appearances for the club, and was sold to FC Barcelona in 2013 for $80.5 million.

Neymar is expected to compete for a spot on Brazil's 2026 World Cup roster. He will be 34 years old when the tournament kicks off.

This is a developing story.

Neymar
Brazil
FIFA Men's World Cup
