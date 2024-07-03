NAIA Women
NWSL championship game to be held at newly-built CPKC Stadium of the KC Current
Published Jul. 3, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET

The championship game of the National Women's Soccer League will be played Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Current and one of the first stadiums built for a professional women's team in the world.

The league made the announcement Wednesday.

The $120 million, privately funded facility opened earlier this year on the banks of the Missouri River, just north of downtown Kansas City. The Current have sold out every match so far this season at the 11,500-seat stadium.

Last year's championship game drew a record 25,011 fans to Snapdragon Stadium, the home of San Diego State football and the NWSL's San Diego Wave. NJ/NY Gotham FC beat Seattle Reign FC 2-1 to win its first league title.

The Current will play the Orlando Pride on Saturday night in a matchup of the NWSL's top two teams. Both are unbeaten with 10 wins and five draws, and the two clubs have the exact same goal differential through 15 matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

