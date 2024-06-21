UEFA Euro
Netherlands coach feels VAR got it wrong over disallowed goal at Euro 2024
UEFA Euro

Netherlands coach feels VAR got it wrong over disallowed goal at Euro 2024

Published Jun. 21, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman feels his team had a goal wrongly ruled out in its 0-0 draw with France at the European Championship on Friday.

Xavi Simons thought he scored in the 69th minute when he fired inside the right post from a rebound after France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved Memphis Depay's effort.

The linesman raised his flag and a lengthy VAR check found Denzel Dumfries, who was offside, obstructed Maignan from attempting to save Xavi's shot.

"Dumfries is offside. That's true. But he isn't disturbing the goalkeeper. And when that is not happening, then it's a legal goal in my opinion," Koeman said at the post-game press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And you need five minutes to check it because it's so difficult? I don't understand this," he added. "In my opinion, once again, he's not disturbing the goalkeeper."

France counterpart Didier Deschamps agreed with Koeman about the VAR check taking too long, but he felt Dumfries was clearly obstructing the goalkeeper.

"When I saw the images, I thought it was a no-brainer," Deschamps said.

Simons spoke after the draw, "Obviously, I'm really disappointed the goal was not allowed."

Their teams' draw was the first goalless game at Euro 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Euro
Netherlands
Xavi Simons
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes