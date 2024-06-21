UEFA Euro Netherlands coach feels VAR got it wrong over disallowed goal at Euro 2024 Published Jun. 21, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman feels his team had a goal wrongly ruled out in its 0-0 draw with France at the European Championship on Friday.

Xavi Simons thought he scored in the 69th minute when he fired inside the right post from a rebound after France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved Memphis Depay's effort.

The linesman raised his flag and a lengthy VAR check found Denzel Dumfries, who was offside, obstructed Maignan from attempting to save Xavi's shot.

"Dumfries is offside. That's true. But he isn't disturbing the goalkeeper. And when that is not happening, then it's a legal goal in my opinion," Koeman said at the post-game press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And you need five minutes to check it because it's so difficult? I don't understand this," he added. "In my opinion, once again, he's not disturbing the goalkeeper."

France counterpart Didier Deschamps agreed with Koeman about the VAR check taking too long, but he felt Dumfries was clearly obstructing the goalkeeper.

"When I saw the images, I thought it was a no-brainer," Deschamps said.

Simons spoke after the draw, "Obviously, I'm really disappointed the goal was not allowed."

Their teams' draw was the first goalless game at Euro 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro Netherlands Xavi Simons

share