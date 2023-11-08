United States Netflix to release docuseries on USWNT's run at 2023 Women's World Cup in December Published Nov. 8, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team is getting the docuseries treatment. Netflix announced Wednesday that it will release a four-episode docuseries on the USWNT's run at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand titled "Under Pressure."

"From enduring injury to upholding legacy, the series follows the athletes behind the most decorated team in international soccer history on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup," Netflix said in a social media post.

The 2023 World Cup marked the USWNT's worst-ever finish at the tournament. After finishing the group stage with four points, with just one win and four goals, the U.S. was eliminated in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout with Sweden. Prior to 2023, had never finished worse than third.

The docuseries, which will debut on Dec. 12, will feature exclusive interviews with USWNT players Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and Savannah DeMelo, according to Netflix. It's unclear if the docuseries will feature two-time World Cup-winner Megan Rapinoe, who announced her plans to retire from soccer before the tournament.

