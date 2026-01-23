With Casemiro's Exit, Who Could Manchester United Bring In To Replace Him?

Manchester United's shortlist of four transfer targets to replace departing Brazilian star Casemiro has been revealed. The Red Devils will be bidding farewell to a Champions League-winning former Real Madrid midfielder when his contract expires in the summer. A number of England internationals are said to be on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford.

Exit confirmed: Casemiro will become a free agent

Casemiro became a marquee signing for United in the summer of 2022 when joining for £60 million ($81m) from La Liga giants Real. He should pass 150 appearances for the club before becoming a free agent.

The option of agreeing a one-year extension with the 33-year-old South American has been passed up, with United ready to move in a different direction that sees fresh legs drafted into their engine room. Casemiro is said to be earning £350,000-a-week in Manchester.

Costs can be cut there, but another big-money transfer fee will be required in order to bring in a suitable replacement. The Sun claims that the Red Devils already have their eye on four proven Premier League performers, with the acquisition of a new No.6 considered to be a top priority.

Man Utd targets: Anderson & Wharton on shortlist

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is being closely monitored by United, alongside Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton and his fellow England World Cup hopeful Alex Scott of Bournemouth. They are all considered to be long-term additions for the Red Devils.

Carlos Baleba is another option that United continue to weigh up. The Brighton midfielder was targeted in the summer of 2025, but no deal could be done. A winter approach for the 22-year-old has been considered, but is unlikely at this stage "due to the managerial vacancy at the Old Trafford helm".

Long goodbye: Casemiro poised to depart

Whoever is approached, they will have big boots to fill at Old Trafford. Casemiro has been unable to make United contenders for the Premier League title again, but has helped them to FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.

His pedigree cannot be questioned and it has come as some surprise that no extension has been agreed, on reduced terms, with the 82-cap Brazil international. Instead, he is preparing to take in a long goodbye.

Casemiro said after seeing his impending departure confirmed: "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

"It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed."

He went on to post on Instagram: "Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil."

Champions League qualification would make spending easier

Casemiro will be hoping to bid farewell after helping United back into Champions League competition. They remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with a 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City last time out offering that quest a welcome boost.

The Red Devils are only a point back on defending champions Liverpool, but are aware that the chasing pack is bunching up behind them. If they were to secure return tickets to European football’s most prestigious club tournament, then efforts to prise top talents away from domestic rivals would become easier.

They are ready to spend again, despite seeing little return on their investment across recent windows, and may need to bring in a couple of midfielders in the summer of 2026. That is because, while preparing to sever ties with Casemiro, club captain Bruno Fernandes continues to generate talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League being made.