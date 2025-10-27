Olivia Moultrie Scores 2 Goals in 3-1 USWNT Victory Over Portugal

Olivia Moultrie scored two goals and the U.S. women's national team bounced back against Portugal with a 3-1 victory on Sunday after honoring former goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The United States was coming off a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the first game of the international window on Thursday in Chester, Pennsylvania. It was Portugal's first victory over the U.S. and just the third loss for the national team under coach Emma Hayes.

The team's goal was to be unified after the last performance, which came 113 days after the group was last together, Moultrie said.

"It wasn't exactly how we wanted that last game, and I think a lot of that has to do with (how) we haven't been together for a long time, and so just getting the chance to completely recommit," Moultrie said. "Emma said before the game, `I don's care what the result is, but no matter what, I want us to feel like we played like us.'"

Moultrie scored just 45 seconds into the game to give the United States the early lead. Portugal leveled in the fifth minute on Jessica Silva's header off a cross from Beatriz Fonseca.

Moultrie added her second in the 10th to put the Americans back in front. The 20-year-old has a pair of two-goal games in 10 international appearances.

Sam Coffey, who came into the game as a substitute in the 77th minute, put the game away with a goal in the 82nd. Coffey and Moultrie are teammates on the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League.

Hayes made eight changes to the starting lineup from the group she started on Thursday.

"I think we did a better job of being compact, not chasing the ball in the wrong moments, that's probably the biggest thing without being too technical," Hayes said about the difference in performances. "The second was, if you want to control games and get players in the right positions higher up, then you have to build up very well, successfully build up control in the right areas, something we didn't do the other night but we did do tonight."

Before the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, the United States honored Naeher, a Connecticut native, who retired from the national team late last year after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Naeher was the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and the 2024 Olympics. She’s the only U.S. goalkeeper to earn a shutout in both a World Cup and an Olympic final.

The team was without some of its star players. Trinity Rodman was nursing an MCL sprain in her right knee that she sustained Oct. 15 during a CONCACAF W Champions Cup match with her NWSL team, the Washington Spirit.

Defender Naomi Girma remained sidelined with a calf injury that occurred before the start of Chelsea's season in September.

Forward Lynn Biyendolo, who was left off the U.S. roster because of a knee injury, announced on Saturday that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Other prominent national team players who have taken maternity time off this year include Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson.

Hayes said that U.S. Soccer was developing more comprehensive "pre- and post-pregnancy" protocols to be announced in the future.

The United States has one more match during the current international window, against New Zealand on Wednesday at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reporting by The Associated Press.