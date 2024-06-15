English Premier League
Montenegro, Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies at age 26
Published Jun. 15, 2024 2:14 p.m. ET

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26.

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on Saturday. No further details were disclosed.

Sarkic's most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss to Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro soccer federation.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time," Millwall said. "The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected."

Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall, a club in London, after joining from Premier League team Wolverhampton in August last year.

He played in the youth academies of Anderlecht in Belgium then Aston Villa in England, spending five years at Villa before leaving in 2020 and joining Wolves. He had spells on loan at lower-league English teams like Birmingham and Stoke.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

