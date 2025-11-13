MLS
MLS Owners Vote To Shift Soccer Season to a Late-Summer To Spring Calendar in 2027
MLS

MLS Owners Vote To Shift Soccer Season to a Late-Summer To Spring Calendar in 2027

Published Nov. 13, 2025 5:39 p.m. ET

Major League Soccer owners voted Thursday to shift the league's season to a late-summer to spring calendar in 2027, bringing it more in line with its international counterparts.

The shift aims to put MLS in a more competitive position for player transfers, while also freeing up players for national team duty during the summer, when many major international tournaments take place.

This season the league started play in late February, with a break for the Club World Cup over the summer. The MLS Cup championship game is set for Dec. 6.

The vote came at the Board of Governors meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. Under the new calendar, league play would kickoff in mid- to late July, with the final day of the regular season in April. The playoffs and championship would take place in May.

The league would go on an extended break during the winter, with just a few games played in early December and no games in January before resuming in early to mid-February.

The league is working with the Major League Soccer Players Association to finalize the transition.

While there were concerns about weather challenges during the winter months, teams like Minnesota United and the Chicago Fire already face cold and sometimes snowy conditions. In a March 2024 match, Real Salt Lake and LAFC played in blizzard conditions in Sandy, Utah.

But with a warming climate, matches in the summer months have become problematic, too. Soaring temperatures were a concern at some of the Club World Cup matches this past July and August.

The current schedule was based on not only the geography of the United States, but also the tastes of the American sports fan, avoiding the crowded months when NFL plays its biggest games, and the NBA and NHL are in full swing.

The league previously considered a European schedule. There was earlier talk that the owners might approve a shift following the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. MLS plans to break for the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes