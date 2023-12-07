MLS MLS Cup 2023: How to watch LAFC vs. Columbus Crew and what to watch for Published Dec. 7, 2023 10:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The marathon 2023 Major League Soccer season concludes on Saturday, when the Columbus Crew hosts defending champions LAFC at the 28th MLS Cup (coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Deportes).

Here's how the matchup breaks down.

Scouting the Crew

The Crew surprised many by reaching the title match, upsetting in-state rival and Supporters Shield winner FC Cincinnati in last week's Eastern Conference final. But despite losing star midfielder Lucas Zelarayán over the summer, Columbus has been quietly excellent all year under first-year coach Wilfried Nancy, who Crew GM Tim Bezbatchenko lured away from CF Montreal last offseason.

Nancy's team employs a high-risk, high reward, safe-is-death style, although they've been slightly more pragmatic during these playoffs — and especially in the last two single-elimination rounds. But they're still a treat to watch, with slick veteran midfielder Darlington Nagbe running the show, former LAFC forward Diego Rossi — Zelarayán's replacement — contributing timely goals and electric Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez among the best finishers in the league up front.

"Coach has done a great job in kind of keeping everything consistent," Nagbe told reporters on Thursday. "We're here because we've been consistent in everything that we've done on and off the field."

Playing at home should also be a boon to the Crew, who have lost just one of their last 29 matches at Lower dot com Field.

Scouting LAFC

During the regular reason, the trophy holders were far from the dominant force they were in 2022, when they pulled off the Shield-Cup double. But LAFC remains one of MLS's truly elite teams. They've shown that throughout the postseason, knocking off the Sounders in Seattle in the West semis before eliminating a Houston Dynamo that had a ton of momentum and that many regarded as a legitimate contender for the 2023 title.

With veterans like former Mexican national team forward Carlos Vela, former Italy center back Giorgio Chiellini and Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Steve Cherundolo's side has a ton of experience in big matches. They also have the best forward in the league in Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga. The Gabonese goal machine is a true game-changer. He'd been white-hot during these playoffs before being held off the score sheet by the Dynamo last weekend.

The Crew will try to contain him, too. But Bouanga has shown all year that he's nearly impossible to stop, at least for long. "Everybody knows who he is and what he can do," Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte said of Bouanga. "But you know, as (much as) we've got to focus on him, we've got to focus on others as well."

Still, if LAFC is to repeat as champs, the 29-year-old will likely play a major role.

What to expect in the match

While the massive stakes means that both teams will probably be cagey to begin the contest, Columbus is more likely to press forward in search of a first-half breakthrough. Meantime, LAFC figures to try to absorb that pressure and spring Bouanga on counterattacks whenever they win the ball. An early goal for either side could open the game up. But as the Crew showed in its 3-2 comeback win over FCC, it's not necessarily fatal — at least for them.

The hosts are the bookies' slight favorite and, like most eventual MLS Cup winners, have gotten hot at precisely the right time. But LAFC has the swagger of a champion — the visitors aren't likely to panic if they find themselves in a hole. Cherundolo's team has also won both of its previous meetings with the Crew in Ohio's capital by a combined 5-0 scoreline. Not that it will be easy.

"To win is difficult," said Chiellini. "To repeat is much more difficult."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

