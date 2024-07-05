UEFA Euro Mikel Merino's late Spain stunner crushes host Germany's dreams Published Jul. 5, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of them had to go, and it was Germany that did.

Euro 2024's host nation, and to this point its second-best team, is no more, its tight teamwork and sense of destiny unglued by Spain in Friday's first quarterfinal.

Just when it looked like Julian Nagelsmann's side had turned it all around, rescuing itself from impending defeat, and was headed for a penalty shootout — and no nation loves PKs more — fate struck with moments remaining in extra-time.

Fate … or actually the accurate head of Mikel Merino, who worked his way into a perfect position just beyond defender Antonio Rüdiger's shoulder and aimed it expertly into the top corner from Dani Olmo's cross, to make it 2-1.

This was billed as the "real" final, between the pair of standouts from the early stages, and hindsight shows that claim was no mistake.

It even had the nervous edge of a final, with a first half that struggled to ignite, the physicality of a title showdown with 14 yellow cards and Dani Carvajal's red, and no shortage of what-might-have-beens as Germany abandoned all caution late.

The decisive header was worthy of the occasion, and if you thought this tournament was done with sudden, implausible twists, well, you were wrong.

Olmo provided the opening goal after 51 minutes, set up by the head-scratching maturity of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, and the 2008 and 2012 champ was on its merry path.

But there was little chance of Germany going quietly into the Stuttgart night, not this Germany, Nagelsmann's courageous group that came together in the final weeks after a year of poor buildup - and rapidly began to believe they were going to win the whole darn thing.

Florian Wirtz tied it on 89 minutes, a quick-witted lash just inside the post, after another fine move set up by Joshua Kimmich's strong header into the danger zone.

The hosts might have felt like they should have gotten back on terms before they actually did. Supersub Niclas Fullkrug hit the post, Wirtz chipped goalkeeper Unai Simon after a clumsy error but it went high, and Kai Havertz headed straight at Simon.

Right at the very end, after Merino's stunner, Fullkrug - perhaps the most popular man in the country this month - steered a final opportunistic header inches wide.

Spain moves on, then, to play the winner of France and Portugal. Yamal and Nico Williams are its effervescent young stars, but there is a hardened core that knows how to win coursing through this squad.

Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo might be the most famous players in the tournament, but no team has the look of star-crossed destiny like Spain, crusher of German dreams. Crusher of eveyone's maybe, except their own.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

