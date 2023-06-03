United States
Mia Hamm plays goalie: World Cup Moment No. 47
United States

Mia Hamm plays goalie: World Cup Moment No. 47

Published Jun. 3, 2023 8:28 p.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Mia Hamm was a goal-scoring machine for the United States women's national team. In U.S. Soccer history, only Abby Wambach has scored more goals in international competitions.

So why did she play goalie at the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup? It's a fair question with a pretty simple explanation.

Up 2-0 against Denmark, USWNT goalkeeper Briana Scurry mistakenly stepped out of the penalty box while taking her goal kick, resulting in a red card. To make matters worse, USWNT head coach Tony DiCicco had already used all of his substitutions.

With only five minutes left in the match and defense of the upmost importance in the final moments, DiCicco opted to put Ham, an attacker in goal. To this day, Hamm is the only non-goalkeeper in the history of the Women's World Cup to play in goal during a match.

And the best part is, the game ended 2-0 in the United States' favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mia Hamm Makes History: No. 47 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

Mia Hamm Makes History: No. 47 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Trust between Alex McGough, Skip Holtz nets another win for Stallions

Trust between Alex McGough, Skip Holtz nets another win for Stallions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes