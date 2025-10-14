International Friendlies
Mexico vs. Ecuador: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview
Published Oct. 14, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET
Mexico and Ecuador face off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Mexico vs. Ecuador and odds.
How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Fubo
- Streaming: FOXSports.com (Spanish), FOX Sports App (Spanish)
Mexico vs Ecuador Odds
Mexico is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Mexico
- 10/11: vs Colombia (Loss, 4-0)
- 9/9: vs South Korea (Draw, 2-2)
- 9/6: vs Japan (Draw, 0-0)
- 7/6: vs USA (Win, 2-1)
- 7/2: vs Honduras (Win, 1-0)
Ecuador
- 10/10: at USA (Draw, 1-1)
- 9/9: vs Argentina (Win, 1-0)
- 9/4: at Paraguay (Draw, 0-0)
- 6/10: at Peru (Draw, 0-0)
- 6/5: vs Brazil (Draw, 0-0)
