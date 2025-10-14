Mexico vs. Ecuador: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Mexico and Ecuador face off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Mexico vs. Ecuador and odds.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Streaming: FOXSports.com (Spanish), FOX Sports App (Spanish)

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico vs Ecuador Odds

Mexico is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Mexico

10/11: vs Colombia (Loss, 4-0)

9/9: vs South Korea (Draw, 2-2)

9/6: vs Japan (Draw, 0-0)

7/6: vs USA (Win, 2-1)

7/2: vs Honduras (Win, 1-0)

Ecuador