International Friendlies
Mexico vs Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 8:42 a.m. ET
Mexico and Colombia face off in an international friendly matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Mexico vs Colombia and odds.
How to watch Mexico vs. Colombia
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Deportes
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Mexico vs. Colombia Odds
As of October 11, Colombia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Mexico
- 9/9: vs South Korea (Draw, 2–2)
- 9/6: vs Japan (Draw, 0–0)
- 7/6: vs USA (Win, 2–1)
- 7/2: vs Honduras (Win, 1–0)
- 6/28: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 2–0)
Colombia
- 9/9: at Venezuela (Win, 6–3)
- 9/4: vs Bolivia (Win, 3–0)
- 6/10: at Argentina (Draw, 1–1)
- 6/6: vs Peru (Draw, 0–0)
- 3/25: vs Paraguay (Draw, 2–2)
