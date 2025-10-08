Mexico vs Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Mexico and Colombia face off in an international friendly matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Mexico vs Colombia and odds.

How to watch Mexico vs. Colombia

Mexico vs. Colombia Odds

As of October 11, Colombia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Mexico

9/9: vs South Korea (Draw, 2–2)

9/6: vs Japan (Draw, 0–0)

7/6: vs USA (Win, 2–1)

7/2: vs Honduras (Win, 1–0)

6/28: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 2–0)

Colombia