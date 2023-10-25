Mexican star Santiago Gimenez scores brace in Champions League debut
Back in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, Feyenoord is in position to progress to the knockout rounds.
Santiago Gimenez scored twice and Ramiz Zerrouki also found the target as the Dutch champions beat visiting Lazio 3-1 on Wednesday.
With six points, Feyenoord moved to the top of Group E for the moment, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Lazio. Celtic, which was hosting Atletico later, trails with zero points.
Minutes after having a goal waved off by video review for offside, Gimenez showed off true center forward form to put Feyenoord ahead just after the half-hour mark. The Argentine-born Mexico international used one arm to hold off his marker while turning and shooting from the center of the area.
Then in first-half added time, a curled effort from Zerrouki marked his first ever goal for Feyenoord to double the lead.
Gimenez's second came midway through the second half when he volleyed in a rebound.
Gimenez also scored twice against Lazio in last season's Europa League, with his goal in the final group stage match eliminating the Roman club.
Pedro pulled one back for Lazio with a penalty in the 83rd.
Lazio, which finished second to runaway champion Napoli in Serie A last season, will be looking to turn the result around when it hosts Feyenoord in two weeks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Champions League: AC Milan faces uphill battle after Kylian Mbappé master class
Mexican star Santiago Gimenez scores brace in Champions League debut
Kylian Mbappé leads the way as PSG eases to 3-0 win over AC Milan in Champions League
-
Harry Maguire, André Onana buy Man United more time to figure things out in Champions League
Manchester United pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton before Champions League win
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
-
UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments
Ángel Di Maria will retire from Argentina duty after Copa América 2024
Manchester City preparing to play on artificial pitch in Champions League
-
Champions League: AC Milan faces uphill battle after Kylian Mbappé master class
Mexican star Santiago Gimenez scores brace in Champions League debut
Kylian Mbappé leads the way as PSG eases to 3-0 win over AC Milan in Champions League
-
Harry Maguire, André Onana buy Man United more time to figure things out in Champions League
Manchester United pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton before Champions League win
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
-
UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments
Ángel Di Maria will retire from Argentina duty after Copa América 2024
Manchester City preparing to play on artificial pitch in Champions League