UEFA Champions League
Mexican star Santiago Gimenez scores brace in Champions League debut
UEFA Champions League

Mexican star Santiago Gimenez scores brace in Champions League debut

Published Oct. 25, 2023 3:59 p.m. ET

Back in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, Feyenoord is in position to progress to the knockout rounds.

Santiago Gimenez scored twice and Ramiz Zerrouki also found the target as the Dutch champions beat visiting Lazio 3-1 on Wednesday.

With six points, Feyenoord moved to the top of Group E for the moment, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Lazio. Celtic, which was hosting Atletico later, trails with zero points.

Minutes after having a goal waved off by video review for offside, Gimenez showed off true center forward form to put Feyenoord ahead just after the half-hour mark. The Argentine-born Mexico international used one arm to hold off his marker while turning and shooting from the center of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then in first-half added time, a curled effort from Zerrouki marked his first ever goal for Feyenoord to double the lead.

Gimenez's second came midway through the second half when he volleyed in a rebound.

Gimenez also scored twice against Lazio in last season's Europa League, with his goal in the final group stage match eliminating the Roman club.

Pedro pulled one back for Lazio with a penalty in the 83rd.

Lazio, which finished second to runaway champion Napoli in Serie A last season, will be looking to turn the result around when it hosts Feyenoord in two weeks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Santiago Gimenez
Mexico
UEFA Champions League
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs favored to win title, Eagles on rise

2024 Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs favored to win title, Eagles on rise

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes