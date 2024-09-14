MLS Messi returns and scores twice as Inter Miami defeats Union 3-1 Published Sep. 14, 2024 10:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi made a successful return after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

The Argentine star winger and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had not played with Inter Miami since June 1 because of national team commitments and a right ankle injury sustained in a victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14.

Messi, who resumed practicing three weeks ago, showed no rust or ill-effects from the injury with his multigoal performance. He scored twice in a four-minute span midway through the first half that negated an early goal by Philadelphia.

Without Messi, Miami went 8-2 and clinched an MLS playoff spot. Miami (19-4-5) also took the lead in the Supporters Shield table with 62 points.

Luis Suárez had one assist and clinched Miami's win with a strike on Messi's assist during second half stoppage time. It was Suárez's 17th goal of the season.

Messi's first goal in the 26th minute evened it at 1-all. Suárez sent a short pass near the large area, where Messi retrieved it, outmaneuvered Union defender Kai Wagner into the box and converted a shot that landed inside the left post.

Four minutes later, Messi received a crossing pass inside the box and beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick with a 15-yard shot.

Suárez had a goal in the 44th minute overturned after a video review ruled an offside infraction by Inter Miami.

Messi's mended ankle absorbed a kick by Philadelphia midfielder Quinn Sullivan in the 67th minute as both battled for a loose ball. Messi fell to the ground and favored the ankle but quickly stood and continued playing. Match referee Sergii Boiko assessed yellow cards to Sullivan and Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who argued for a stiffer infraction against Sullivan.

Seeking the equalizer, Philadelphia (7-12-9) pressured repeatedly throughout the second half before Messi centered a pass to Suárez and he converted from 18 yards.

Before his absence, the 37-year-old Messi had 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 league matches this season.

Fans barely settled in when the Union's Mikael Uhre stunned the home crowd with a goal two minutes into the match.

Messi had his first scoring opportunity in the seventh minute with a free kick near the half circle that was cleared by a wall of Philadelphia defenders.

Both clubs continue league play with road matches on Wednesday. Inter Miami will visit Atlanta on Tuesday while the Union visit New York City FC on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

