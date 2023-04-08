Messi records 1,000th goal contribution, breaks Ronaldo record in PSG win

Lionel Messi
Published Apr. 8, 2023 6:22 p.m. ET

One week after being jeered by his own fans, Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain won at a wasteful Nice 2-0 to maintain its six-point lead of the French league on Saturday. Messi now has over 1,000 goal contributions at the club level with 702 goals and 298 assists.

Argentina's World Cup-winning star clipped in a cross from left back Nuno Mendes in the 26th minute. That goal put him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals scored in Europe (702).

Then Messi's corner from the left was headed home by veteran defender Sergio Ramos in the 76th. Messi leads Ligue 1 in assists with 13 assist in nine matches.

In last weekend's home defeat to Lyon, Messi was booed by some PSG fans, leading to increased speculation he could leave this summer. Messi reportedly has an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal worth $440 million per year but also has interest from Barcelona and MLS side Inter Miami CF.

PSG stayed six points ahead of second-placed Lens ahead of their match in Paris next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

