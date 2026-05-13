40-Year-Old Manuel Neuer Extends Bayern Munich Contract At Reduced Wage

Manuel Neuer is set to extend his legendary stay at Bayern Munich after reportedly reaching a total agreement over a contract extension.

The veteran goalkeeper, who recently turned 40, has committed to the Bavarian giants for a further year, ensuring his era at the Allianz Arena continues until at least 2027.

Legend secures Allianz Arena future

The long-running saga regarding Neuer’s future has finally reached a conclusion.

According to Sky Germany, the World Cup winner has reached a "complete agreement" to extend his contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2027.

The news comes as a major boost to the club hierarchy, who were keen to retain the services of their captain for another campaign.

The extension is expected to be finalized before the club's final home game of the Bundesliga season against FC Koln this Saturday.

Having joined the club from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has established himself as arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the club's history, and this latest deal allows him to push toward even more records in the twilight of his career.

Financial sacrifice for the veteran

While Bayern were eager to keep their number one, a key part of the negotiations involved a significant reduction in his base salary.

Currently, the 40-year-old earns an estimated €20 million gross per year, including bonuses. However, under the new terms, he will take a pay cut to help the club manage its overall wage bill.

This financial adjustment follows a similar strategy used during other recent renewals, as the club looks to maintain flexibility in the transfer market.

By accepting a lower fixed wage, Neuer demonstrated his commitment to the club's long-term project while ensuring he remains a key member of the starting XI for at least one more season.

Succession planning with Jonas Urbig

The extension for Neuer doesn't mean Bayern are ignoring the future.

A core element of the club's strategy involves the development of Jonas Urbig, who is increasingly viewed as the heir to Neuer's throne.

The 22-year-old will remain as the number two next season but has been promised more appearances than the 21 he has managed so far this term.

Bayern's coaching staff are determined to integrate Urbig more frequently to ensure a smooth transition when Neuer eventually decides to hang up his gloves.

Furthermore, the club intends to keep veteran backup Sven Ulreich, while younger prospects like Leonard Prescott are expected to be sent out on loan or integrated into the reserve setup to continue their growth.

A historic legacy continues

Neuer's impact during his 15 years in Munich is unparalleled.

During his tenure, he has secured 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies, becoming the face of the club's modern golden era.

Despite his age, his performance levels remain high, and his presence is still considered vital by the club's board and influential figures.

By extending his stay until 2027, Neuer will have the opportunity to surpass 600 appearances for the club, further cementing his place in the history books.

With the agreement now in place, fans can look forward to seeing the ultimate sweeper-keeper continue his dominance at the Allianz Arena for at least another season.