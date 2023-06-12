UEFA Champions League
Manchester City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with parade
UEFA Champions League

Manchester City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with parade

Published Jun. 12, 2023 6:27 p.m. ET

Champagne and rain poured as Manchester City's players celebrated winning the treble of major trophies with an open-top bus parade through the city center in front of tens of thousands of fans Monday.

The start of the evening parade was delayed because of what City called "adverse weather conditions and lightning storms" but two blue buses — complete with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies aboard — eventually wound their way through the city streets, with the players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wearing T-shirts bearing the words "Treble Winners."

"It had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise this is not Manchester," Guardiola said after the squad reached a stage on St. Peter’s Square in the middle of Manchester, led by a shirtless Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias with three medals around his neck.

"We don’t want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect."

City beat Inter Milan, 1-0, in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble and emulate the achievement of Manchester United's class of 1998-99.

It was a first Champions League title for City, along with a fifth Premier League title in six years and a second FA Cup in Guardiola's seven-year reign.

It has been one long party since City returned from Istanbul on Sunday and the celebrations were far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the past 24 hours I’ve had the best day and night," City winger Jack Grealish said. "To be fair, I don’t think I’ve had any sleep."

Elton John weighed in with a video tribute — just over a week after the 76-year-old pop icon bumped into City players on the tarmac at the Manchester airport after the FA Cup win. Players had serenaded John by signing "Your Song."

"You did it, I'm so happy and thrilled for you all," John said. "What a season, what an achievement. Enjoy the celebrations in Manchester, you deserve it."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Man. City
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up

USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes