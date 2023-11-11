English Premier League
Man United’s Christian Eriksen injures knee in Premier League game against Luton
Man United’s Christian Eriksen injures knee in Premier League game against Luton

Published Nov. 11, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET

MANCHESTER, England — Christian Eriksen was substituted in the first half of Manchester United's Premier League game against Luton on Saturday after appearing to injure his left knee.

The Denmark international looked in discomfort as a member of United's medical team attended to him late in the first half at Old Trafford.

Eriksen walked to the sideline and was replaced by Mason Mount in the 40th minute. He headed to the locker room after a brief conversation with manager Erik ten Hag.

United has been hit by injuries to key players this season with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all longterm absentees.

Ten Hag said this week that Casemiro and Martinez were unlikely to play again before Christmas.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021, was out for more than two months last season because of an ankle injury.

Later in the game United striker Rasmus Hojlund was replaced by Anthony Martial after going down and holding the back of his right leg.

He was also able to walk off the field and make his way to the locker room.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

