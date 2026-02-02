Manchester United Rescued By Benjamin Sesko's Stoppage-Time Strike

Manchester United's winning start to life under Michael Carrick continued as Benjamin Sesko's stoppage-time strike secured a 3-2 win over Fulham on Sunday. Goals from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha had the Red Devils cruising, only for late strikes from Raul Jimenez and Kevin to pull the visitors level. Sesko, however, had the last laugh with a fine equalizer.

United made a bright start as Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire forced Bernd Leno into saves, though Senne Lammens had to show fine reactions to tip Joachim Andersen's close-range effort wide at the other end. Carrick's side then took the lead when, after VAR overturned a penalty award for a foul on Cunha due to the incident being outside the box, Casemiro rose highest at the back post to head in the resulting free-kick from Bruno Fernandes.

Clear chances were few and far between thereafter, and it was not until the second half that United came close to doubling their lead when Leno smothered Bryan Mbeumo as he ran through on goal. Lammens then got down well to keep out a Harry Wilson free-kick before Cunha doubled the Red Devils' lead when he ran onto Casemiro's through-ball and lashed into the top corner.

Fulham thought they had pulled a goal back when Jorge Cuenca found the net from inside the six-yard box, but Samuel Chukwueze was deemed to be offside in the build-up. Sesko then headed against the post with his first touch before Lammens again produced a fine save to keep Maguire from scoring an own goal.

Eventually the Belgian was beaten when Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot after a foul by Maguire, and United were then stunned by substitute Kevin, who rifled a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top corner. However, just as it seemed like Carrick's team would have to settle for a point, Sesko swivelled inside the penalty area and left Leno motionless to send the Theatre of Dreams wild.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Senne Lammens (8/10):

Showed great reactions to keep out efforts from Andersen and Wilson, as well as a potential own goal from Maguire. Deserved a clean sheet but had no chance with either goal.

Diogo Dalot (5/10):

Struggled a little up against Chukwueze. Does look a little exposed in a more defensive role.

Harry Maguire (5/10):

Got himself in the way of plenty of balls into the box and won a couple of attacking headers, too. Did, however, concede a penalty after almost scoring an own goal by misjudging a ball over the top.

Lisandro Martinez (7/10):

Kept Jimenez very quiet in another impressive performance at the heart of the United backline. Uses his passing capabilities well, too.

Luke Shaw (6/10):

Did a solid job up against the dangerous Wilson. Not able to offer much going forward, though.

Midfield

Casemiro (9/10):

United will miss performances like this when he leaves. Rose highest to open the scoring and then produced an outrageous no-look pass to create the second. Dominant in all aspects.

Kobbie Mainoo (7/10):

Grew into the game after a couple of sloppy early passes. Showed good defensive instincts on occasion, as well as his usual passing range.

Bruno Fernandes (7/10):

Added to his assist tally with a fine cross to the back post for Casemiro to head in before brilliantly teeing up Sesko, too. Showed good energy and the odd flash of quality.

Attack

Amad Diallo (7/10):

Tested Leno early on and looked a threat whenever he got on the ball in attack. Very good defensively, too, as he won plenty of challenges when tracking back.

Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

Left a little isolated at times. Wasted a good early chance thanks to a poor first touch and then couldn't beat Leno after the break.

Matheus Cunha (7/10):

Was in and out of the game, but did have a hand in both goals. Did his best work when drifting into a right-central area, from which he won the free-kick for the opener and ran in behind to score the second.

Subs & Manager

Benjamin Sesko (8/10):

So unlucky not to score with his first touch when he headed against the post, but bounced back to produce the winner right at the death.

Manuel Ugarte (5/10):

Will feel he could have done more to keep Kevin from scoring the equaliser.

Noussair Mazraoui (5/10):

Didn't really help United defensively after replacing Dalot.

Leny Yoro (N/A):

Replaced Mbeumo in stoppage time.

Michael Carrick (7/10):

The least impressive performance of his three games in charge, but another victory to add to his growing portfolio is all that will count.