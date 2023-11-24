Manchester Utd
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to miss Champions League clash with Galatasaray
Manchester Utd

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to miss Champions League clash with Galatasaray

Published Nov. 24, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Champions League game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban on Friday.

Rashford was sent off for "rough play" following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United's 4-3 loss against Copenhagen earlier this month. United manager Erik ten Hag described it as "harsh," but UEFA confirmed the decision by referee Donatas Rumsas after a VAR review had been upheld.

"I think when you freeze it, it always looks worse. I'm very disappointed about such decisions. I think the game is never meant to be like this," Ten Hag said at the time. "It has nothing to do with football."

Defeat to Copenhagen put United's hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stage in the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

United is currently bottom of Group A with three points. A loss to Galatasaray on Wednesday would end the three-time European champion's hopes in the competition.

Ten Hag will hope to have Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund available after he suffered a muscle strain against Luton before the recent international break. He could be back for Sunday's Premier League game against Everton, with a decision to be taken over his fitness on Saturday.

Luke Shaw is back from a thigh injury, which has ruled the England international out since August. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is available after suffering a knock playing for Cameroon. Christian Eriksen is out with a knee injury and Jonny Evans has a thigh problem.

Ten Hag said Mason Mount has an "issue" that needs to be assessed before the Everton game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Marcus Rashford
Manchester Utd
English Premier League

Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.

share
Get more from Manchester Utd Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Manchester City's Erling Haaland could play vs. Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare

Manchester City's Erling Haaland could play vs. Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes