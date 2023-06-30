Man City's Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS club Austin FC as sporting director
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League Soccer club's sporting director.
Borrell, 52, has spent nine seasons at Man City, first as the Premier League club's global technical director before being named first team assistant coach under manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.
Borrell was named assistant manager prior to last season, when Man City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies.
He joins an MLS squad in just its third year of competition. Austin advanced to the Western Conference final last season, but struggled over the first half of the 2023 season. Consecutive wins have Austin back in playoff contention.
"He brings an incredibly impressive track record, a wealth of experience, and passion for the beautiful game, and we fully believe he is the right person to move our ambitions forward and develop the best players, coaches, and staff for the first team, second team, and academy," said Anthony Precourt, Austin FC founder and majority owner.
Sean Rubio had been serving as Austin's interim sporting director since the former United States' national team star Claudio Reyna was moved out of the job in January, after his family’s spat with U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.
Rubio is now senior vice president for player personnel where he will oversee roster management, the club said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Jesus Ferreira scores hat-trick as USMNT routs Saint Kitts and Nevis
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Contract details, debut date, full schedule
Lionel Messi to be reunited with coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at Inter Miami
-
USMNT expected to experiment vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
Messi's Inter Miami debut to take place July 21 in Leagues Cup match
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
USMNT's Zimmerman, Morris highlight MLS All-Star roster
Social media reacts to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up
-
Jesus Ferreira scores hat-trick as USMNT routs Saint Kitts and Nevis
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Contract details, debut date, full schedule
Lionel Messi to be reunited with coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at Inter Miami
-
USMNT expected to experiment vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
Messi's Inter Miami debut to take place July 21 in Leagues Cup match
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
USMNT's Zimmerman, Morris highlight MLS All-Star roster
Social media reacts to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up