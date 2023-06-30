MLS
Man City's Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS club Austin FC as sporting director
Published Jun. 30, 2023 3:27 p.m. ET

Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League Soccer club's sporting director.

Borrell, 52, has spent nine seasons at Man City, first as the Premier League club's global technical director before being named first team assistant coach under manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.

Borrell was named assistant manager prior to last season, when Man City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

He joins an MLS squad in just its third year of competition. Austin advanced to the Western Conference final last season, but struggled over the first half of the 2023 season. Consecutive wins have Austin back in playoff contention.

"He brings an incredibly impressive track record, a wealth of experience, and passion for the beautiful game, and we fully believe he is the right person to move our ambitions forward and develop the best players, coaches, and staff for the first team, second team, and academy," said Anthony Precourt, Austin FC founder and majority owner.

Sean Rubio had been serving as Austin's interim sporting director since the former United States' national team star Claudio Reyna was moved out of the job in January, after his family’s spat with U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.

Rubio is now senior vice president for player personnel where he will oversee roster management, the club said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

MLS
Austin FC
Man. City
