Man City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone "emergency surgery" on a back problem and isn’t expected to take charge of the team for around another month, the club said on Tuesday.
City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.
His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola’s duties in the meantime.
City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.
His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola’s duties in the meantime.
"He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break," City said of Guardiola.
City has English Premier League games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.
City’s first game back is in the league against West Ham on Sept. 16, and the group stage of the Champions League begins the following midweek.
The 57-year-old Lillo is in his second stint as Guardiola’s assistant at City, having held the position from 2020-22 after joining from Qingdao Huanghai in China.
He left in June 2022 to take up a position as coach at Al-Sadd in Qatar.
Lillo was previously coach of Guardiola when both were in Mexico at Dorados.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United despite criminal case being closed
USMNT transfer tracker: Sergiño Dest loaned to PSV; Tyler Adams transferred to Bournemouth
USMNT captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League with Bournemouth
-
English Premier League 2023-24 predictions: Forecast for all 20 teams
Lionel Messi makes shortlist for UEFA award as best player last season
Chelsea officially signs Moises Caicedo for record $146 million transfer fee
-
Harry Kane close to sealing transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham
USMNT's Yunus Musah will reportedly join Christian Pulisic at AC Milan
USMNT captain Tyler Adams' deal with Chelsea reportedly falls through after Caicedo pivot
-
Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United despite criminal case being closed
USMNT transfer tracker: Sergiño Dest loaned to PSV; Tyler Adams transferred to Bournemouth
USMNT captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League with Bournemouth
-
English Premier League 2023-24 predictions: Forecast for all 20 teams
Lionel Messi makes shortlist for UEFA award as best player last season
Chelsea officially signs Moises Caicedo for record $146 million transfer fee
-
Harry Kane close to sealing transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham
USMNT's Yunus Musah will reportedly join Christian Pulisic at AC Milan
USMNT captain Tyler Adams' deal with Chelsea reportedly falls through after Caicedo pivot