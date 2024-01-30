English Premier League
Man City's Erling Haaland to return after missing nearly 2 months
English Premier League

Man City's Erling Haaland to return after missing nearly 2 months

Published Jan. 30, 2024 9:03 a.m. ET

Erling Haaland is available again for Manchester City after nearly two months out with a foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

The Norway striker will return to the squad for City's English Premier League game at home to Burnley on Wednesday.

Guardiola didn't say whether Haaland would start the match at Etihad Stadium.

"For the first time, he is back," Guardiola said. "Two months out is a long time, but he feels good ... apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Haaland's last game was at Aston Villa on Dec. 6, and since then he has been bothered by stress on the bone of his foot.

Guardiola has managed the minutes of Kevin De Bruyne since the playmaker's return from his own long-term injury — a hamstring problem that required surgery and a five-month absence.

De Bruyne has made three straight appearances as a substitute, but Guardiola said Haaland, the top scorer in the league last season, might not need to be eased back so carefully.

"One was muscular and surgery, he (Haaland) was stress on the bone, so it's a completely different approach," Guardiola said. "But of course, step by step."

Guardiola also said defenders Manuel Akanji and John Stones were available after injuries and in contention for City, which is in second place in the standings and five points behind Liverpool having played one game fewer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Marcus Rashford has 'taken responsibility' after Man United 'disciplinary matter'

Marcus Rashford has 'taken responsibility' after Man United 'disciplinary matter'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes