Luis Suarez reportedly agrees to join Inter Miami, reunite with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will be reunited with another former FC Barcelona teammate at Inter Miami CF next season, as the David Beckham-backed club has agreed to a one-year deal with Luis Suarez, according to a report from ESPN on Friday.

Suarez, 36, signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio in January, but the club will allow him to leave on a free transfer in December to join Major League Soccer in the United States. The Uruguayan striker has recorded 19 goals in 46 appearances for Gremio this season.

Prior to joining Gremio, Suarez was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, with his most successful years coming as part of the "M.S.N" trio alongside Messi and Neymar at Barcelona. In four years at Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles, four domestic cups and the 2014-15 Champions League. He also won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid in 2021.

Messi isn't the only Inter Miami player with whom Suarez has won trophies. Midfielder Sergio Busquets and fullback Jordi Alba were also part of those legendary Barcelona teams. The quartet is the most decorated group in MLS history, and Inter Miami coach Tata Martino has experience coaching all four of them.

At the international level, Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer with 68 goals in 137 appearances.

