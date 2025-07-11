English Premier League
Liverpool Retires Diogo Jota's No. 20 Jersey to Ensure He's Never Forgotten
Published Jul. 11, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET

Liverpool has retired the No. 20 shirt worn by Diogo Jota following his death in a car crash last week.

The 28-year-old Jota died along with his brother Andre Silva, also a soccer player, near the northwestern city of Zamora, Spain.

On Friday, Liverpool said his number would be retired across all levels of the club, including the women's team and academy.

"It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process — and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool Football Club's number 20," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Jota had just completed the most successful season of his career — helping Liverpool to a record-equaling 20th English league title and winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

In total, he played 182 games for Liverpool and scored 65 goals, while winning the FA Cup and English League Cup along with the Premier League.

Liverpool said it made the decision after consulting with his family.

"As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters, and we felt exactly the same way," said Michael Edwards, CEO of football for Liverpool's owner Fenway Sports. "I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

"By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal, and therefore never to be forgotten."

Players from Liverpool and Portugal joined family and friends for the funeral of Jota and his brother last weekend. Floral tributes were laid outside the club's Anfield stadium as part of an outpouring of grief following his death.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

