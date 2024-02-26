MLS
Lionel Messi, Saint West walk onto pitch together before Inter Miami-LA Galaxy
Before Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the MLS season to salvage a draw between Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy on Sunday, the Argentine soccer superstar was accompanied by a very notable child onto the pitch — Saint West, the 8-year-old son of rapper Kanye West and media mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian posted a video of the moment on social media Sunday, expressing her excitement in the caption.

This isn't the first Messi match the mother-son duo have been to since the superstar's groundbreaking signing with Inter Miami and move to MLS last summer, just months after he helped Argentina to the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup title in the crowning achievement of his career.

Kardashian and her son also attended Messi's home debut with Inter Miami as they opened the Leagues Cup against Mexican club side Cruz Azul last July, with Messi scoring on a dramatic late free kick for the winning goal. Kardashian told the Apple TV broadcast before the match that her son was "soccer obsessed" with Messi as Saint's favorite player. Kardashian and Saint also attended multiple European club soccer matches last year and met stars such as Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and PSG's Kylian Mbappé.

