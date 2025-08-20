Leagues Cup
With Lionel Messi out, Luis Suarez's 2 goals lifts Inter Miami over Tigres UANL
Leagues Cup

With Lionel Messi out, Luis Suarez's 2 goals lifts Inter Miami over Tigres UANL

Updated Aug. 20, 2025 11:12 p.m. ET

Luis Suarez scored twice on penalty kicks and Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi's absence to beat Tigres UANL from Mexico 2-1 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal Wednesday night.

After leading his team to victory over the LA Galaxy, Messi did not train ahead of the game Wednesday.

Suarez converted his first penalty after Jordi Alba’s cross hit the arm of sliding Tigres defender Javier Aquino. Angel Correa scored for Tigres, slicing through the defense for the equalizer. Then, the ball once again hit Aquino's arm in the box and Suarez scored the winner from the penalty spot.

A late header from Tigres' Edgar Lopez ricocheted off both posts.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano was given a red card before the second half began. Mascherano was seen talking on the phone and giving instructions after being sent off, which is prohibited per Leagues Cup rules.

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba left early in the second half after hurting his lower leg in a collision late in the first half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

