CONCACAF Champions Cup Lionel Messi and Inter Miami drop Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal opener in Vancouver Published Apr. 25, 2025

Vancouver's storybook run in the Concacaf Champions Cup continues.

The Whitecaps will take a 2-0 aggregate lead back to Florida after shutting down Inter Miami and Lionel Messi on Thursday night in the first leg of the teams' two-game, all-MLS semifinal series.

U.S. men's national team forward Brian White scored in the first half for the Canadian club in front of a sold-out crowd of 53,837 at BC Place, with Sebastian Berhalter adding a potentially backbreaking second goal with just five minutes of regular time remaining.

The decisive second contest will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on May 1 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1), with a spot in the regional final against the winner of the other semi, between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and Tigres, on the line.

Miami must win by at least two goals next Wednesday just to take the home-and-home total-goals-wins series to extra time.

Play of the game

Vancouver squandered several early chances to take the lead in front of their home fans, but the Whitecaps made no mistake on White's tally. It came following a quick counterattack and a pinpoint cross from Pedro Vite:

Turning point

White's strike was prettier, but Berhalter's strike could end up determining the outcome. The son of former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter sealed the ‘Caps triumph on Thursday by slamming a pass from Canadian international Jayden Nelson into the roof of Miami's net.

Key stat

Despite the 2-0 loss, Miami dominated the ball all night. The visitors had 69-percent possession and completed more than twice as many passes as the hosts. Unfortunately for them, they still couldn't breach Vancouver's back line, with Messi coming the closest on a first-half shot through traffic that went straight into the waiting arms of 'Caps keeper Yohei Takaoka.

What's next for Inter Miami?

The 2,800-mile flight home will seem even longer after giving up the late goal, and the physical recovery needed following the travel and 90 minutes on Vancouver's artificial turf field won't be easy for the Herons' late 30-something stars Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez.

Still, Miami coach Javier Mascherano will surely rest the former Barcelona quartet for Sunday's MLS match against Dallas. And Inter are more than capable of securing at least a 2-0 win of their own at home next week.

What's next for Vancouver?

First, the Whitecaps will celebrate perhaps the biggest win in club history. Then coach Jesper Sorensen must quickly refocus his squad for the task ahead next week; like Mascherano, he'll surely rest his regulars for Sunday's trip to Minnesota United.

After eliminating Liga MX foes on the road in each of the last two rounds, the Canadians will have no fear. If they can snag a crucial away goal early, Vancouver will be well on its way to the finale.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves," Berhalter said afterward. "We've got one more game…all that matters is that we win and advance to the final."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

