Lionel Messi's Inter Miami battles to scoreless draw in Club World Cup opener

Updated Jun. 14, 2025 10:35 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a scoreless draw against Egypt's Al Ahly in the opening game of the Club World Cup on Saturday night.

In front of more than 60,000 fans at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami survived a first-half onslaught by 12-time African champion Al Ahly, who was denied a potential winning goal from the penalty spot when Mahmoud Trezeguet's effort was stopped by goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Miami had scoring chances in the second half, with Messi shaving the post with a free kick and then hitting the bar with a curling effort from long range in added time.

Key moment

Miami had to rely on veteran Argentine goalkeeper Ustari to keep the game level in the first half, with the 38-year-old pulling off a number of saves as Al Ahly dominated the chances. He produced a crucial double save just before halftime — blocking Trezeguet's 43rd-minute penalty and then getting up quickly to deny the forward again on the rebound.

Takeaways

A draw leaves both teams with a battle to advance from Group A with tougher tests likely to come against Brazilian giant Palmeiras and Porto from Portugal. The top two advance to the round of 16.

Miami can be encouraged by its performance in the second half after being dominated in the first half. Inter Miami had the better chances after the break, with Messi's free kick and curling long shot both hitting the woodwork.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FIFA Club World Cup
Inter Miami CF II
Lionel Messi
