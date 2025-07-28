Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews Updated Jul. 28, 2025 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Leagues Cup is back for another chapter of the MLS-Liga MX rivalry – but with two twists!

This edition of the tournament (July 29-August 31) will see all 18 Liga MX teams compete, while 18 from MLS will round out the competition. The first twist: Unlike previous editions of the competition, Phase 1 will see each club play three matches against the three opponents from the opposite league.

And now another twist: Clubs will earn points within their league-specific tables; an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, and ditto for Liga MX teams. The top four teams from each league (four from Liga MX, four from MLS) will reach the knockout rounds.

But like any tournament, there are teams that will rise above and who are expected to be among the favorites. Here are 10 teams across both leagues who will be among the standouts. We also predict the knockout rounds and see who'll be lifting the trophy on Aug. 31. Vamos!

Liga MX Teams to Watch

Sergio Ramos stars in Monterrey's back line. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

América

When it comes to big games, few teams in the region can match Las Aguilas’ pedigree. Liga MX's most successful club in history has won three of the league's last four titles. Henry Martin is a reliable goalscorer, Alvaro Fidalgo is the key cog in the midfield, and Luis Malagon is among the best keepers in CONCACAF.

Cruz Azul

Despite their continual disappointment in Liga MX play, La Maquina are among the deepest squads around. They'll ride the momentum of winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup in May. Kevin Mier is an outstanding keeper, Ángel Sepulvada has been a goal-producing machine over the past year.

Monterrey

This is a deep squad that recently finished competing at the Club World Cup and normally performs better in international competition than in the league. Living legend Sergio Ramos commands the backline, midfielder Sergio Canales is one of the best playmakers in the league, and German Berterame has a nose for the ball.

Tigres UANL

Tigres have been a model of consistency and success for a while now, so don't expect them to bow down in a tournament setting. Angel Correa's summer arrival from Atlético Madrid continues the team's trend of signing quality players. Plenty of depth, even if André-Pierre Gignac and Uriel Antuna are likely to not play due to injuries.

Toluca

The team that broke Club America's quest for a Liga MX four-peat, the reigning Liga MX champions are riding high behind star striker Paulinho, who finished the Clausura season with 13 goals and won the league's Balon d’Or award. Alexis Vega, who led the league in assists, has also been instrumental to Los Diablos Rojos’ recent success.

Pumas UNAM

One of Liga MX's most pedigreed sides, this is a dark-horse candidate and worth taking a flyer. They've stayed busy this summer with signings and could be poised to make a splash despite a slow start to the season. Aaron Ramsey? Keylor Navas? Why not?

MLS Teams To Watch

Can Lionel Messi add another Leagues Cup title to his belt? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FC Cincinnati

Evander is making a strong MVP case (15 goals this season) and FCC have been steadily climbing up the league standings. The absence of Kevin Denkey from the midfield due to injury puts a damper on things, but Miles Robinson in defense can help stem Liga MX attacks.



Columbus Crew

The pending arrival of forward Wessam Abou Ali will boost the attack, but it remains to be seen if the Club World Cup standout will find his rhythm in time for the tournament. The opportunity to repeat as Leagues Cup champions and further fill out the trophy cabinet should motivate one of MLS' better teams this season.

Inter Miami

It was at this tournament that Lionel Messi claimed Miami's first ever trophy two years ago. The addition of Rodrigo de Paul will inject further championship experience in this team that has no shortage of battle-hardened players. Playing against Liga MX teams provides a great barometer for Messi and Co., and expect them to make a deep run.

LAFC

On paper, LAFC has one of the better squads and definitely knows how to play in tournament settings. But an injury to defender Aaron Long will certainly test this backline even with Hugo Lloris in goal. Denis Bounaga, on pace for a third straight season with 20+ goals, will be the focal point attack and has elite playmaking skills.

San Diego FC

Can the first-year side win this trophy? They remained near or atop the West standings all season long and will use that momentum going into the tourney. Chucky Lozano grabs the attention but its Danish midfielder Anders Dreyer has been the revelation. He has 11 goals and leads MLS with 16 assists.

Knockout Round Predictions

América hasn't won the Leagues Cup, so expect the Mexico City powerhouse to go for it. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Quarterfinals

América over Columbus

Toluca over LAFC

Monterrey over San Diego

Inter Miami over Cruz Azul

Three Liga MX teams will advance out of the quarterfinals, with Messi's Miami side the sole representative from MLS. Much like in CONCACAF Champions Cup play, the depth and experience will give the Liga MX teams a slight edge.

Semifinals

América over Toluca

Inter Miami over Monterrey

Lionel Messi vs. Sergio Ramos once again? That would make for some appointment viewing. Miami wins in a hard fought battle to reach another final. Meanwhile, Club America get some revenge on Toluca, who spoiled their four-peat chances earlier in the summer.



Final

América over Inter Miami

This is arguably the ideal final, so let's manifest it here. The most successful club in Mexico against the GOAT. In this final, Messi will find a way to score but Las Águilas will soar over Miami and claim this year's Leagues Cup.

