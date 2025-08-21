Leagues Cup Leagues Cup Semifinals: Messi Back for All-MLS Final Four? Updated Aug. 21, 2025 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the third year running, the Leagues Cup final will be an all-MLS affair. Will it also once again feature Lionel Messi?

Despite a revamped format that was supposed to benefit Liga MX entrants, American teams dominated their counterparts from south of the border in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, creating a Final Four featuring all MLS teams.

Messi, who led Inter Miami to the title of the 2023 edition, sat out Wednesday's game against Mexican titans Tigres with an injury, but his former Barcelona running buddy Luis Suárez stepped up by scoring both goals in the GOAT’s absence in the 2-1 win.

Both Orlando City and the Seattle Sounders needed penalties to book their semifinals spot. Orlando – the sole MLS squad not to host their quarterfinal — outlasted Toluca, winners of Mexico’s 2025 Clausura title in May. After a scoreless 90 minutes in Carson, California, longtime Peru national team goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was Orlando's hero in the shootout, stopping two Toluca spot-kicks and then scoring the clinching goal from 12 yards.

Seattle survived against Puebla on PKs despite playing the final quarter-hour with 10 men after winger Danny Musovski was shown a straight red card for bumping Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderon while protesting a caution.

Finally, the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy topped Pachuca 2-1 in Wednesday’s nightcap at Dignity Heath Sports Park, with former Germany international Marco Reus scoring one goal and setting up the other for the hosts, who have now won more games — four — in this Leagues Cup than they have during the first nine months of the 2025 regular season. They’re now two more victories away from another trophy.

Semifinals

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Sunshine State bragging rights will be on the line when the Herons host Óscar Pareja’s side. Orlando, the 16th and lowest seed heading into the tournament’s knockout stage, has already exceeded expectations by getting to this stage. All the pressure will be on Miami, who Messi led to the 2023 Leagues Cup crown before even making his MLS regular season debut. Adding to the intrigue, the Lions have taken both competitive meetings so far in 2025, outscoring Miami 7-1 in those games — including a 4-1 drubbing in MLS action on Aug. 10.

Miami's power trio – Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez – are aiming for a trip to the final. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For Miami, the obvious question is whether Messi will be able to suit up next week. The 38-year-old Argentina captain initially strained a muscle in his right leg in Inter’s second first-round encounter, missing Miami’s next two outings. He returned in typically spectacular fashion last weekend, but was then a surprising late scratch from coach Javier Mascherano’s lineup versus Tigres. Having Messi available would be a huge boost for Mascherano & Co., even if it means holding the World Cup-winner out of Saturday’s regular season match at D.C. United.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

With three wins and just 16 points from their first 26 league games, the Galaxy own the worst record in the 30-team MLS. But the champs have been a different group in the Leagues Cup, and that run continued on Wednesday. Pachuca marked the fourth-straight Liga MX opponent that Greg Vanney’s squad has vanquished, joining Tijuana, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna. Three of those wins were in regulation, with the Galaxy out-scoring those four foes 9-4 on aggregate.

Marco Reus and the LA Galaxy can make up for an abysmal year by aiming to win the Leagues Cup. (Photo by Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Will they be able to fare as well against a challenger from their own league? The Sounders and Galaxy have faced off just once in 2025, and the outcome wasn’t pretty for the Angelenos as Seattle routed the hosts 4-0 in Carson earlier this month. One silver lining for LA is that Musovski, who scored twice for the visitors that day, is suspended for the rematch.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

