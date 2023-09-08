Euro Cup
Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 rout of Georgia
Published Sep. 8, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain in a 7-1 win over Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, and Alvaro Morata grabbed a hat trick.

At age 16 years and 57 days, Yamal struck in the 74th minute to round off the rout and bettered Gavi's mark as Spain's previous youngest-ever scorer at 17 years and 10 months.

Yamal had come on as a first-half substitute to become the youngest player to appear for Spain, a record also previously held by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.

Spain took a 4-0 lead inside 40 minutes at Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi to move up to second in Group A on six points after three games.

Scotland, which played Cyprus later Friday, leads the group on 12 points after winning all four of its games so far.

Morata opened the scoring in the 22nd and struck his second in the 40th. He completed his hat trick in the 65th.

Solomon Kvirkvelia scored an own-goal in the 27th to double Spain's lead and Dani Olmo added another in the 38th.

Spain led 4-0 at halftime, but Giorgi Chakvetadze pulled one back for Georgia four minutes after the break.

After Morata's third made it 5-1, Nico Williams scored a sixth for the visitors in the 68th.

Yamal capped a historic evening when he converted Nico Williams' cross with a fine left-footed finish.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

