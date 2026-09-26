Kylian Mbappé's Injury With France Sees Him Return To Real Madrid Early

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé sustained an injury related to a hyperextension of his left knee during France's Nations League win against Turkey on Friday.

Mbappé limped off moments after scoring a record-extending 67th goal for his country in the 1-0 victory.

France coach Zinedine Zidane said the prognosis was "not good" and on Saturday Madrid confirmed the result of tests.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by Real Madrid’s Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," the Spanish giant said.

No time frame was given for his expected recovery and Madrid did not say what treatment he would receive.

France plays Belgium away on Monday before hosting Italy on Oct. 2 and Belgium three days later, with both those games at Stade de France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.