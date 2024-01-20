French Coupe de France
Kylian Mbappé scores twice as PSG wins 4-1 in French Cup; Monaco, Nice advance
Published Jan. 20, 2024 8:15 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé scored twice and set up two goals as Paris SG won 4-1 at third-tier Orléans to reach the French Cup round of 16 on Saturday.

Mbappé netted in the 16th minute — after being set up by France teammate Randal Kolo Muani — and also scored with a 62nd-minute penalty following a handball. That took him to 28 goals in 26 games this season and extended his club-record haul to 240.

His cross from the left set up Gonçalo Ramos in the 71st and, after Orléans pulled a goal back from a corner, Mbappé passed to substitute midfielder Senny Mayulu for a neat finish late on.

Veteran striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed a hat trick as Monaco joined PSG in the next round with a 3-1 victory at second-tier Rodez. But 2022 winner Nantes lost 1-0 at home to second-tier Laval to put pressure on struggling coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Elsewhere in the round of 32, first-division high-flyer Nice won 3-2 at second-tier Bordeaux in a match marred by crowd violence.

Fighting broke out before the game between Bordeaux fans and Nice supporters, who numbered just over 100 because of imposed restrictions.

A couple of flares were thrown into the Nice section during the clash, which involved several dozen people and is one of several incidents of crowd trouble in France this season.

Brest, which is third in the first division, also advanced but needed a late goal to win 2-1 at fourth-tier Trélissac.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

