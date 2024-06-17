UEFA Euro Kylian Mbappé reportedly breaks nose in France's win over Austria but avoids surgery Updated Jun. 17, 2024 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

France superstar Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose as Les Bleus beat Austria 1-0 in their opening game of Euro 2024 on Monday, coach Didier Deschamps said. It was initially reported that the France team expected Mbappé to require surgery on his nose, but he will avoid that after being examined at a local hospital in Germany, per soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, it is unclear what role the 25-year-old France captain will play in his team's next two Euro 2024 group stage games against the Netherlands and Poland, respectively. That said, Mbappé made a post on X jokingly asking for facemask ideas, implying he will try to return to the pitch soon with some protective gear.

The forward, involved in the first-half goal, had his face collide with the shoulder of Austria’s Kevin Danso late in the game and was in obvious pain on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappé received medical treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose as a result of the incident. He tried to play on after briefly exiting the pitch but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria’s fans.

He was booked by the referee for reentering without permission and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Euro 2024 marks Mbappé's first major international tournament as captain of Les Bleus. His departure became the first time a France captain had left a game in the history of the European Championship, per the FOX Sports broadcast.

France needed an own goal from Maximilian Wober off a Mbappé cross in the 37th minute to beat Austria in the Group D game and hand Didier Deschamps his 100th win as national team coach. Mbappé also missed a one-on-one chance against Pentz in the 57th minute that would have given him the first Euro goal of his storied international career.

Kylian Mbappé MISSES breakaway shot as France holds onto 1-0 lead over Austria

France will play its next group stage match against the Netherlands on Friday. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kylian Mbappe France Austria

share