Kylian Mbappé 'getting better every day,' wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024
France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappé is "getting better every day" after breaking his nose and "wants to play" against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday, 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Mbappé sustained the broken nose in France's opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn't come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.
The Real Madrid-bound striker will be wearing a protective mask if he does play at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.
"The bruise has gone down, he is getting used to playing in a mask," Deschamps said of his captain on Monday. "He wants to play — he wanted to play against the Netherlands and he wants to play against Poland."
Mbappé wore a mask when he played in a behind-closed-doors match against a local team on Saturday and each day in training.
N'Golo Kante sounded more convinced Mbappé would be returning.
"He was great, decisive and dangerous," midfielder Kante said of Mbappé's performance in practice. "I think he feels well and I hope this translates on the pitch tomorrow."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish