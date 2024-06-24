UEFA Euro
Kylian Mbappé 'getting better every day,' wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024
Published Jun. 24, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET

France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappé is "getting better every day" after breaking his nose and "wants to play" against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday, 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Mbappé sustained the broken nose in France's opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn't come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

The Real Madrid-bound striker will be wearing a protective mask if he does play at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

"The bruise has gone down, he is getting used to playing in a mask," Deschamps said of his captain on Monday. "He wants to play — he wanted to play against the Netherlands and he wants to play against Poland."

Mbappé wore a mask when he played in a behind-closed-doors match against a local team on Saturday and each day in training.

N'Golo Kante sounded more convinced Mbappé would be returning.

"He was great, decisive and dangerous," midfielder Kante said of Mbappé's performance in practice. "I think he feels well and I hope this translates on the pitch tomorrow."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

