Kylian Mbappé absent from open training session with France at Euro 2024
France striker Kylian Mbappé was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base on Thursday.
Mbappé and Kingsley Coman were missing from the group of players that emerged for training at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.
An estimated 4,000 people were there to watch the session.
French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappé, who trained normally on Wednesday, was doing individual work in the gym instead. Mbappé, wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, later signed autographs for fans and smiled for selfies.
France's first game is against Austria in Group D on Monday.
Mbappé, who recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
