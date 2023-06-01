Real Madrid Karim Benzema reportedly leaving Real Madrid for lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia Published Jun. 1, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Karim Benzema is on the move.

The French striker is set to leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, according to several reports.

With Benzema's contract with Real Madrid expiring later in June, Al Ittihad reportedly made a push earlier in the calendar year to acquire him. Al Ittihad made Benzema a two-year, €400 million offer in January, according to reports.

As Benzema is expected to move over to Al Ittihad, he'll join former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo among notable players that have made their way over to the Saudi Professional League recently. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January after agreeing to a two-year, €400 million deal.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been in discussions to possibly head over to the Saudi Professional League as well as he reportedly has a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal. Messi is set to play in his final game with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Benzema departs Real Madrid as one of the most accomplished players in the club's history. His 237 goals are the second-most in the team's history, trailing just Ronaldo, who scored 311 goals in his nine seasons with the club.

Benzema also led Real Madrid to several titles in his 14 seasons with the team. He helped the club win five Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles.

Even at 35, Benzema has been one of the game's top players in recent years. He won the Ballon D'or in 2022 following a 44-goal season for Real Madrid.

Benzema dealt with a thigh injury earlier in the 2022-23 season. The injury forced him to miss out on playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and caused him to miss some time with Real Madrid as well. Still, Benzema had a strong season as he scored 30 goals in 42 caps.

