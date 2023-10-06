Juventus
Juventus' Pogba facing ban after 'B' sample also tests positive for testosterone
Juventus

Juventus' Pogba facing ban after 'B' sample also tests positive for testosterone

Published Oct. 6, 2023 1:11 p.m. ET

Paul Pogba’s backup "B" sample also tested positive for testosterone, meaning the Juventus midfielder now faces a doping investigation.

The exams were carried out by Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping agency, which suspended Pogba provisionally nearly a month ago following a positive test carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juventus' bench.

Pogba remains suspended provisionally and risks a ban of up to four years.

Neither Pogba nor Juventus has publicly contested the results of the tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Humanely, I’m sorry for Paul," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

The doping case is another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago. He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season.

There’s also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists — including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Juventus
FIFA Men's World Cup
Serie A

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Juventus Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.’s tumultuous offseason — and the historic 2023 that followed

Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.’s tumultuous offseason — and the historic 2023 that followed

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes