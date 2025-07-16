LaLiga
Jude Bellingham Will Miss Up to 3 Months After Shoulder Surgery
Published Jul. 16, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday and was expected to miss the start of the upcoming season. The club said in a brief statement that the England international needed surgery "to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder." The procedure was "successful," it added.

"Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the club's statement said. Madrid did not say for how long Bellingham will be sidelined, but Spanish media reported he could be out two to three months.

Madrid opens its La Liga campaign on Aug. 19 against Osasuna. He is also expected to miss some Champions League games and likely England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

The 22-year-old Bellingham had been nursing the shoulder injury since 2023 but was delaying the surgery to avoid missing time with Madrid and England. He was able to play while wearing a brace.

Bellingham played at the Club World Cup, finishing his second season with Madrid after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

